Officials to hold inter-departmental meetings through WhatsApp

Dharmapuri

16 March 2020 22:33 IST

Inter-departmental consultations by officials may now be held through WhatsApp groups. Further, public have been urged to refrain from weddings and other social gathering and observe social distancing, as advocated by World Health Organisation.

Earlier, Collector S .Malarvizhi held a consultative meeting with the line departments on the precautions being taken up to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in the district. Later, speaking to the media, Ms. Malarvizhi said that adequate awareness was being created through loud speakers in places of public gatherings, including temples, railway stations, bus stands and weekly markets among others.

Pilgrims from Karnataka visiting Kalabairavar temple in Adhiyamankottai here were turned away at the district border, Ms. Malarvizhi said. All anganwadis were asked to be shut up to March 31. Parents have been asked to collect the nutritious meals for their wards from the anganwadis on a daily basis.

Earlier, Hogenakkal was practically closed for tourists with the administration issuing a ban on bathing in the falls and coracle rides, late Sunday evening. With the two main tourist attractions banned, Hogenakkal wore a desolate look on Monday morning, with a few local tourists gaping at the locked gates. .A few tourists from neighbouring states were also turned away.

Along the district border, the district administration has set up a hoarding in Kannada urging public to cut short their travel and return to their state.