Officials submit report on assault on woman mill worker in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

07 December 2021 00:28 IST

A team of officials from the Departments of Revenue, Labour, Industrial Safety and Health, and Social Welfare submitted a report to District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday on the alleged assault on a woman worker in a private textile mill here recently.

Following a video of the assault going viral on social media platforms, the Saravanampatti police on Sunday arrested the HR manager of the mill and the warden of its ladies hostel on charges of assaulting a woman employee, who is from Jharkhand

The Collector said that as immediate measures the HR manager and the hostel warden were arrested and the unit and hostel were inspected.

Advertising

Advertising

“The victim has returned to her home in Jharkhand and the steps were taken based on a complaint lodged by the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health.

The official team interviewed other workers in the mill and there are no complaints. We will look into other issues in detail. A large number of guest workers, especially women, are employed in industries in the district . Hence, it is also decided that officials from the Revenue, Labour and Social Welfare departments will conduct surprise inspection of hostels where guest workers stay,” he said.

Official sources said that steps would be taken so that the hostel of the private mill, which has about 20,000 spindles and nearly 150 workers, is run with permission and according to norms.

The Department of Industrial Safety and Health is also expected to issue showcause notice to the mill for “other minor lapses”.