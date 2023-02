February 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The election flying squad officials on Friday night seized tokens from a DMK functionary car near Karungalpalayam that were allegedly meant for distributing money to people.

When the officials checked a car, they found tokens. The officials seized them and found that the car belonged to a DMK functionary from Tiruppur district. The officials were inquiring whether these tokens were used for distributing money or not.