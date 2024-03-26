Officials seize silver anklets in Salem

March 26, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

Flying Squad officials seized 80 kg of silver anklets in Salem on Tuesday. In the early hours of Tuesday, a flying squad conducted vehicle check at Shevapet and found 80 kg of silver anklets worth ₹60 lakh in a car. The officials inquired Sunil (30) of Guindy in Chennai, who drove the car, but he was unable to produce sufficient documents for the silver anklets. Following this, officials seized the anklets and handed them over to the Salem RDO office. Likewise, in Namakkal, flying squad officials seized ₹4.25 lakh in unaccounted cash during a vehicle check at Paramathi Velur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT