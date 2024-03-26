Officials seize silver anklets in Salem

March 26, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

Flying Squad officials seized 80 kg of silver anklets in Salem on Tuesday. In the early hours of Tuesday, a flying squad conducted vehicle check at Shevapet and found 80 kg of silver anklets worth ₹60 lakh in a car. The officials inquired Sunil (30) of Guindy in Chennai, who drove the car, but he was unable to produce sufficient documents for the silver anklets. Following this, officials seized the anklets and handed them over to the Salem RDO office. Likewise, in Namakkal, flying squad officials seized ₹4.25 lakh in unaccounted cash during a vehicle check at Paramathi Velur.