Officials seize pumpsets with fake IS mark in Coimbatore

Officials of Bureau of Indian Standards, Coimbatore, conducted a raid on July 13 at Agro Pumps located at Sulur.

A press release from BIS said the company manufactured pumps with spurious BIS licence. The officials seized pumpsets with different licence number and spurious ED mark.

The BIS has initiated action against the offender under Section 17(3) and 28 of the BIS Act, 2016. The offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine not less than ₹ 2 lakhs as per section 29 (3) of BIS Act, 2016.

Consumers can check if a product is fake or genuine by entering the licence number on BIS Care Mobile application.

V. Gopinath, head of BIS Coimbatore, said in the release that consumers should inform and manufacturers should be aware of the misuse of ISI mark..