Officials review progress of World Bank-aided project to improve livelihood of farmers in Coimbatore

July 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The progress of the World Bank-aided Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP) to improve livelihood of farmers, was reviewed by officials in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

As many as seven related departments are involved in implementing the project in 47 river sub-basins across Tamil Nadu, including Upper Bhavani Sub Basin in Coimbatore district at ₹ 4.6 crore.

According to a press release, 70 % share of the loan is borne by the World Bank, and the remaining by the State Government.

Crop diversification, better water management, and increase in market opportunities for farmers and agro entrepreneurs are among the objectives of the project. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have also lent their support for TNIAMP.

In the Upper Bhavani Sub Basin, the funding is used by the Water Resources Department to rehabilitate four supply channels. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department is conducting demonstrations and farmers field schools, besides installing vermi-compost units. The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is also conducting demonstration for vegetables and fruit crops, mulching, drip irrigation and shade nets. The Department of Agricultural Engineering is establishing farm ponds, and the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business is (in the process of) establishing new farmer producer companies to ensure better price for the commodities produced by the farmer.

