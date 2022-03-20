Officials review forest fire prevention measures in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegham, District Forest Officer R. Gowtham and other senior officials discussed measures to prevent forest fire in the district.

The Collector advised Forest Department officials to strengthen regular beat patrolling to prevent forest fire, to include tribal people and villagers as volunteers in fire prevention activities and to advise villagers against burning agriculture waste.

Mr.Karmegham said that tourists to Yercaud should be advised not to carry inflammable items into forest areas and watch towers should be set up at necessary places in forest areas. The officials were told to ensure sufficient supply of water for fire engines in case of fire.

Public can alert the district administration on helpline numbers 101 or 1077, if case of forest fire.