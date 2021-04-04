Officials raid private school

ERODE

04 April 2021 00:15 IST

Following complaints that cash meant for distribution to voters was kept at a private school in Anthiyur, officials of the Income Tax Department and members of flying squad raided the school on Saturday.

The school is located at Thoppur on Anthiyur – Athani road and belongs to AIADMK functionaries. The officials received complaints that cash was kept at the school and was being taken to various places for distribution. IT officials and members of the flying squad raided the school from 7 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. during which no cash was seized. The warden and faculties were also questioned.

Local people said Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan on Friday visited the school during his campaign and took rest for some time. However, news spread that cash was stacked in the school.

Advertising

Advertising