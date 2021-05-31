Officials order closure of six units in Palladam

Tiruppur

31 May 2021 23:01 IST

Revenue Department officials ordered the closure of six units in Palladam in Tiruppur district on Sunday after they were allegedly found to be operating in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Palladam Tahsildar S. Devaraj said on Monday that a team led by him inspected five powerloom units and one spinning mill at Ichipatti on Sunday evening based on a tip-off. The units, which had around 40 employees in total, were found to be operating illegally. Mr. Devaraj added that a team led by a Revenue Inspector would check whether any more units were operating illegally in Palladam taluk.

Advertising

Advertising