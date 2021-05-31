Coimbatore

Officials order closure of six units in Palladam

Revenue Department officials ordered the closure of six units in Palladam in Tiruppur district on Sunday after they were allegedly found to be operating in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Palladam Tahsildar S. Devaraj said on Monday that a team led by him inspected five powerloom units and one spinning mill at Ichipatti on Sunday evening based on a tip-off. The units, which had around 40 employees in total, were found to be operating illegally. Mr. Devaraj added that a team led by a Revenue Inspector would check whether any more units were operating illegally in Palladam taluk.


