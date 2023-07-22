Officials not responding to my complaints: MLA

July 22, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Salem (West) MLA R. Arul has accused officials of not responding to his complaints.

Mr. Arul, who along with a few supporters, came to the office of the Panchayat Union on Saturday to submit a petition to the Block Development Officer Anuradha said that the staff in the office told him that she had gone for inspection. He also tore up the petition that he brought to submit to the BDO.

He claimed that poor quality of roads are laid in areas in the union and people are lodging complaints with him. “I wanted to take up the issue with the BDO who assured to meet me at 10.30 a.m. But, the BDO was not present,” he said and added that only police personnel are present here.

The MLA alleged that officials are not informing about the works carried out in his assembly constituency. The officials assured the MLA that his complaint would be looked into.