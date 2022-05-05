Officials locked up in anganwadi centre in Namakkal, released later

An anganwadi worker and parents of students studying at an anganwadi centre locked up Child Development officials at the centre when they visited the facility for inspection. Senior officials pacified the villagers and released them.

An anganwadi centre has been functioning at Lakkampalayam near Namakkal and about 20 students are studying at the centre. The centre is being managed single-handedly by an anganwadi worker Sasikala.

Sasikala has been urging officials to appoint an assistant for the centre. However, there has not been any action.

On Thursday, supervisors visited the centre and Sasikala along with villagers locked them up at the centre.

On information, district officer for ICDS Parimala Devi visited the place and pacified the villagers. The villagers and anganwadi worker released the officials after they were promised of immediate action on their demands, including providing basic amenities at the centre.