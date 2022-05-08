Officials inspect vaccination camps in districts
Officials inspected the mega COVID-19 vaccination camps conducted in the districts on Sunday and assessed the progress.
In Krishnagiri, District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari inspected the progress of the camps. According to officials, 2,160 vaccination camps had been set up in the district and Ms. Rajeshwari visited the camps at Sundampatti and Kattinayanapalli and interacted with the public.
The district has a stock of 3.34 lakh vaccine doses including 2.36 lakh Covishield doses, 66,240 Covaxin doses and 32,400 Corbevax vaccine doses.
In Namakkal, District Revenue Officer N. Kathiresan inspected the progress of the camps at Manikkampalayam Government Primary Health Centre, Velakoundampatti and Kuthampundi.
