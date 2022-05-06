Officials inspect stream at Talavadi

Officials from the Water Resources Department on Friday inspected the stream at Talavadi to study the feasibility of constructing a check dam that would help recharge groundwater in the area.

S. Manickam, coordinator, Talavadi Taluk Farmers’ Association, had, on April 11, 2022, submitted a petition to the District Collector on the need for constructing a check dam at Talavadi to store water from the stream originating in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talamalai forest area. The petition said the forest stream passed through Neithalapuram, Chikalli, Ikkalur, Maharajapuram, Talavadi, Osur, Bharathipuram and reached Chikkahole dam in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

Since the forest area receives rain during most part of the year, the water passes through the stream and enters Karnataka without benefiting the people of Talavadi. Hence, he urged the need for constructing a check dam.

The petition was forwarded to the Department following which the officials inspected the stream at Talavadi. They said study was needed to analysis the quantum of water that it carried annually. “The study will be done to decide whether a check dam is needed or not,” they added.