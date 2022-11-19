Officials inspect spots allotted for two high-level bridges at Kadambur Hills

November 19, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - ERODE

With the construction of two high-level bridges across forest streams on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road expected to begin in two months, the Forest Department has allotted space in the reserved forest area for carrying out construction activities.

Makkampalayam hamlet is located on the banks of River Palar on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border inside Guthiyalathur Reserve Forest in Kadambur Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The hamlet can be reached by traversing both forest and village road for 22 km. Two streams, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam, are located on the road and permission was granted in March this year to construct two bridges across the streams at ₹ 6.68 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge at Sakkarai Pallam will come up at ₹ 3.3 crore and the one at Guthiyalathur Pallam will come up at ₹ 3.3 crore with funding under NABARD RIDF-XXVII scheme 2021-22 tranche. The length of each bridge will be 49.84 metre.

Trending

Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division, K.C.P. Ilango, chairman of Sathyamangalam panchayat Union, M. Indhumathi, Forest Range Officer, and engineers inspected the spot and held discussions. Since construction work is expected to begin after the rainy season, the Forest Department has decided to clear the bushes and grasses so that alternative routes are available for vehicles to move near the construction area. Also, space for mixing concrete and for other construction related activities has been allotted near the work area.