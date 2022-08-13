Officials inspect smart city projects in Erode

S P Saravanan ERODE
August 13, 2022 18:42 IST

Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Shiv Das Meena (second left) inspecting the central bus terminal in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Officials inspected various smart city projects being implemented by the Erode Corporation and held discussions here on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Shiv Das Meena, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah along with District Collector H. Krishnanunni and Mayor S. Nagarathinam inspected the micro compost unit and inclinator unit functioning at Vairapalayam compost yard.

Corporation officials explained the process involved in converting the waste into fertilizer.

Later, they inspected the central bus stand where development works were being carried out. They also inspected the 20-acre land at Solar on Karur Bypass Road where a new bus stand would come up at a cost of ₹63.50 crore. The team also inspected the shopping mall at Kalaimadu Silai that is being constructed at ₹25 crore and will house 65 shops.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board V. Dakshinamoorthy inspected the combined drinking water scheme being implemented for 96 habitations in Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur unions at a cost of ₹56.94 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He inspected the water pumping stations and overhead tanks and reviewed the trial run of the scheme.  L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project, and engineers were present.

