Officials inspect site for electric crematorium

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj along with Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan and other senior officials inspected the site to set up an electric crematorium at Mittapudhur here.

The officials visited the 7,500-sq.ft. land where an electric crematorium would be constructed at ₹ 2.48 crore. The officials inspected the availability of various amenities in the area. The Commissioner and MP later visited Padayappa Nagar where a market would be set up. The authorities also visited Maruthi Gardens premises where rainwater had stagnated. The authorities discussed measures to prevent water stagnation in the area.