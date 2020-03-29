Officials inspect locations of more migrant workers in Tiruppur

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted about the migrant workers from Bihar stuck in Tiruppur amid the lockdown, officials from the Tiruppur district administration inspected the locations of more migrant workers across the district on Sunday.

Former Health Minister of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted on Saturday about workers from Bihar stuck in Karuvampalayam in Tiruppur city. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami responded to the tweet on Saturday night, directing District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan to ‘do the needful at the earliest.’

“After receiving instructions from our honble @CMOTamilNadu, our #Tiruppur district administration team immediately proceeded to the spot and immediately took care of the migrant workers from #Bihar (sic),” Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan tweeted late on Saturday night.

Groceries supplied

On Sunday, the Collector also tweeted about officials carrying out inspections to ensure the safety of migrant workers staying in Pitchampalayam and PN Road in Tiruppur city as well as in Karaipudur, Palladam. The district administration supplied groceries and other needs of the stranded workers, he said.

In a press release, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that managements of companies that employed migrant workers must provide an accommodation and groceries for a period of one month to the workers.

Strict action would be taken against those companies if the migrant workers ventured out in large groups in search of food and other commodities, he warned.

Control room set up

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan announced on Sunday that the district administration set up a control room for issues pertaining to migrant workers stranded across the district amid the lockdown.

The control room can be reached at 0421-2971140. Volunteers for the district administration can be reached at 99449 96200, 98430 38894, 86109 91141 and 97873 16256, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a tweet.