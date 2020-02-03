Officials inspect land chosen for livestock institute at Thalaivasal

The Principal Secretaries to the Government, K. Gopal (Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department) and Gagandeep Singh Bedi (Agriculture Department and Agricultural Production Commissioner), inspected the land selected for establishing the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal here.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lay the foundation for the project on February 9.

The State Government had announced the establishment of the institute at V. Koot Road in Thalaivasal, which will have major complexes for livestock farming including indigenous cattle unit, piggery unit, animal quarantine and isolation facilities, farm veterinary hospital, poultry unit, dairy processing plant, fish seed rearing facility and ornamental fisheries unit. Apart from laying the foundation, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition and conference.

The Secretaries along with Collector S.A. Raman, officials from the departments of agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, agriculture marketing, and fisheries inspected the land and reviewed the arrangements. Over 200 stalls exhibiting the activities and achievements of various government departments would also be inaugurated at the occasion. Thousands of farmers and public are expected to participate in the function.