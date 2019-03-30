Officials inspect counting centre

District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani along with General Observer for the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency Renu Jaipal on Friday inspected the counting centre at the Government College of Technology.

A release from the district administration said it would take the voting machines used in Palladam, Sulur, Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South and Singanallur Assembly constituencies to the counting centre at the College.

It would store the machines in strong rooms until the day of counting and thereafter take those to the counting centres.

The visiting officials inspected the arrangements for the safe storage of machines and access to be given to candidates' counting agents.

The release also said that the administration had placed voter verified paper audit trail machines at the Collectorate and offices of thasildars and revenue division officers for the understanding of the public.