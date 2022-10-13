Officials in Salem urged to complete scheme works quickly

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting was held at the Salem Collectorate on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Committee chairman and Salem MP S.R. Parthiban presided over the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Parthiban said the aim of the meeting is to ensure the schemes of the Union/State Governments reach the people and to speed up the works through the monitoring of people’s representatives.

“We have taken up works related to 35 schemes and inspected them.” Mr. Parthiban said and added that the committee would ensure that the scheme works were carried out in accordance with the rules, and that it would prioritise the urgent works and resolve any issues that arose in those works.

Listing out the works implemented in the district under various Union Government schemes, Mr. Parthiban said that inspections would be conducted by representatives and through government higher officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Parthiban added that the officials should complete the work as per schedule.

Kallakurichi MP Pon. Gautham Sigamani, Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar, and Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs R. Arul and S. Sathasivam, Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Project Director for DRDA C. Balachandar, and officials participated.