Officials in Krishnagiri asked to intensify crackdown on tobacco sale

March 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

A monitoring and vigilance committee for tobacco prohibition was chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob here at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The vigilance committee for tobacco prohibition is headed by the District Collector with its members including Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director of Health Services, Public Relations Officer, Food Safety officer, an NGO, Food Safety inspector, Principal, Government Arts College, and a counsellor.

The various departments vested with the powers to monitor against propagation of tobacco use were instructed to be vigilant and act against violators with the imposition of fines. They include fining for smoking in public(₹100), advertisement for tobacco and tobacco products (₹1,000 to ₹5,000), sale of tobacco for persons under 18 years of age (₹200) and for sale of tobacco products within 100 mtr distance from schools and colleges (₹500 as fine).

Mr. Jacob instructed officials to exercise these powers to ensure compliance.