GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Officials in Coimbatore over 3,000kg of banned tobacco products seized in joint inspection

Published - May 11, 2024 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Food safety department officials inspecting a shop in Coimbatore district on Friday.

Food safety department officials inspecting a shop in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a concerted effort to crack down on the sale of banned tobacco products, 23 special squads, comprising members of the Coimbatore District Police and the Coimbatore District Food Safety Department, have been deployed across Coimbatore district.

The recent inspections covered 5,568 food business outlets, of which 692 were found selling banned tobacco products. This led to the seizure of 3098.38 kg of banned tobacco products, including pan masala and gutka, valued at ₹30,63,804. A total fine of ₹17,07,500 has been levied on 683 first-time offenders, with their businesses suspended for 15 days. Additionally, 8 second-time offenders were fined ₹4,00,000, and their businesses were suspended for 30 days. Moreover, 230 kg of seized tobacco products were destroyed by the Food Safety Department on Friday. The inspections will continue district-wide.

Earlier, businesses were fined ₹5,000 for the first offence, ₹10,000 for the second and third-time offenders would be fined ₹25,000 and their business licenses revoked. Following a recent directive, first-time offenders now face a ₹25,000 fine and a 15-day business suspension. Second-time offenders are fined ₹50,000 with a 30-day suspension, and third-time offenders ₹1,00,000 with a 90-day suspension.

The public have been encouraged to report the sale of banned tobacco products anonymously to the Food Safety Department’s WhatsApp number 94440-42322.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.