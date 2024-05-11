Officials in Coimbatore over 3,000kg of banned tobacco products seized in joint inspection

In a concerted effort to crack down on the sale of banned tobacco products, 23 special squads, comprising members of the Coimbatore District Police and the Coimbatore District Food Safety Department, have been deployed across Coimbatore district.

The recent inspections covered 5,568 food business outlets, of which 692 were found selling banned tobacco products. This led to the seizure of 3098.38 kg of banned tobacco products, including pan masala and gutka, valued at ₹30,63,804. A total fine of ₹17,07,500 has been levied on 683 first-time offenders, with their businesses suspended for 15 days. Additionally, 8 second-time offenders were fined ₹4,00,000, and their businesses were suspended for 30 days. Moreover, 230 kg of seized tobacco products were destroyed by the Food Safety Department on Friday. The inspections will continue district-wide.

Earlier, businesses were fined ₹5,000 for the first offence, ₹10,000 for the second and third-time offenders would be fined ₹25,000 and their business licenses revoked. Following a recent directive, first-time offenders now face a ₹25,000 fine and a 15-day business suspension. Second-time offenders are fined ₹50,000 with a 30-day suspension, and third-time offenders ₹1,00,000 with a 90-day suspension.

The public have been encouraged to report the sale of banned tobacco products anonymously to the Food Safety Department’s WhatsApp number 94440-42322.