Officials in a fix as pvt. schools ask for fees without forcing parents

A month after Collector K. Rajamani convened a meeting regarding action against those private schools demanding fees from parents, complaints of many schools in Coimbatore district requesting the parents to pay the fees have surfaced.

In the meeting held on June 11 with school education officials from the district, Mr. Rajamani ordered strict monitoring of private schools that demanded fees despite the schools being closed. Noting that demanding fees in this period was a violation of the State government’s orders, he said such schools would be sealed and de-recognised.

One of the District Educational Officers (DEO) in Coimbatore district claimed that no schools were found demanding fees from parents in the past one month. The Block Educational Officers visited the schools and provided “strict instructions,” the DEO said.

However, sources in the Department of School Education told The Hindu that private schools were insisting that those parents who could afford to pay the fees shall do so. The schools cited the ongoing online classes as well as paying the salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff as reasons to ask for fees. As the Department could initiate action only if the private schools were forcing the parents to pay the fees and warn of consequences, the officials were unable to take action in these cases, according to the sources.

R. Visalakshi, president of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, said the parents were “morally bound” to pay the fees as it was not feasible to conduct the online classes free. “They should be considerate and must come forward to pay the fees,” she said, claiming that most of the private schools were requesting the parents to pay only the fees for the first term. A case regarding this issue was ongoing at the Madras High Court and the verdict was expected soon, Ms. Visalakshi said.

When contacted, Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said private schools could not demand fees from the parents and the existing directions issued by the government in this issue would continue to be in force.