Officials help out alms-seeker

Following media reports of an alms-seeker in Ammankulam suffering without adequate food, officials from the Revenue Department provided groceries to her on Saturday.

Based on directions of Coimbatore South Tahsildar S. Arulmurugan, Sowripalayam Village Administrative Officer Devika and Village Assistant P. Viswanathan visited Sheela at her residence in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board housing unit in Ammankulam.

A total of 25 kg of rice, two litres of cooking oil, two kg of sugar and other grocery items were provided, Mr. Viswanathan said.

“She lives with her brother, who is visually challenged,” Mr. Viswanathan said. Sheela, who is said to be at least 70 years old, was also found to not possess Aadhaar card and ration card.

“We will make arrangements for these after this COVID-19 situation eases,” he said. Sheela, her brother and his wife had been living in the TNSCB tenement and the siblings engaged in alms-seeking, he added.

Mr. Arulmurugan said that vegetables would also be provided to her. Officials were collecting details of such people in need, including migrant workers and homeless people.

“Any complaint we get, action will be taken immediately,” the Tahsildar said.