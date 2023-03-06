Officials from Bihar, Jharkhand visit factories in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

March 06, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Teams of officials from Bihar and Jharkhand visited industrial units and interacted with officials in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Monday to discuss the safety of migrant workers employed in the two districts.

D. Balamurugan, Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Bihar, told the media in Coimbatore that a team of four officials interacted with migrant workers and took their feedback. They also held discussions with officials of the district administration regarding the inputs given by the workers. The district administration and the police were taking several measures for the safety of migrant workers in the district. The workers were initially worried about their safety because of some fake videos on social media. But now, they had understood that the videos were false, he said.

The team from Bihar, comprising Mr. Balamurugan; P. Kannan, Inspector-General of Police (CID); Alok Kumar, Labour Commissioner; and Santhosh Kumar, SP (Special Task Force), visited Tiruppur on Sunday. In Coimbatore, they visited four units on Monday.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu that the team took feedback from various associations. One action point it suggested was to increase the Hindi mainstream media reports to the workers that explain that the video messages are false.

A team of eight officials from Jharkhand visited factories in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts and held discussions with the Collectors of the two districts.