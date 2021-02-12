Officials find dyeing effluents dumped in canal

Following complaints that the colour of water in the sewage canal at Thanneer Pandal Palayam had turned red, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Friday inspected the canal and found dyeing effluents dumped in the water body.

Many textile processing units involved in dyeing, bleaching and other processing are located in B.P. Agraharam, Periyasemoor and Soolai in the corporation limits that continue to discharge untreated effluents into the canal that finally enter River Cauvery. Residents and environmentalists were demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

On Friday, residents noticed the change of colour of the water in the canal from black to red and alerted the officials. Later, TNPCB officials and police personnel inspected the canal and found dyeing effluents in bags dumped under the bridge at Thanneer Pandal Palayam which led to the colour change. Officials said that an inquiry would be conducted to identify the unit from where the effluents were dumped.

Last week, 30 processing units in Vendipalayam that were discharging effluents into the Kalingarayan Canal were sealed by the officials. But, the seals of seven units were broken and they continue to function.

Members of Kalingarayan Pasana Sabai had threatened to stage a protest demanding action against the unit owners.

Hence, on Thursday, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen in the presence of Modakurichi MLA V.P. Sivasubramani held talks with the Sabai representatives. The RDO told them that the seven units were permanently sealed and cases will be registered against the unit owners. He also told them that other units will also be inspected.