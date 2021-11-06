Officials’ failure to communicate new building rules inconveniences residents

Coimbatore

06 November 2021 23:33 IST

For the past couple of months, Sheena Philip, a resident of Perur Chettipalayam, has been running from pillar to post to have the Chettipalayam Panchayat assess her property for tax.

Three months after submitting application, the Panchayat officials had told her in September that she would have to first pay building plan renewal fees because the plan approval she had at the time of starting construction was valid for only a year and that she had not completed the work within the time frame, said Ms. Philip.

As she dug deeper into the issue to gain clarity, the resident said she realised the Panchayat ought to have given her building plan approval for five years and not a year and the local body’s demand for renewal had no legal backing.

Advertising

Advertising

This was because at the time of the Panchayat granting the building plan approval, the Tamil Nadu Combined Building Development Rules, 2019, that was in force had said that plan approvals were valid for five years.

After pointing out this to the Chettipalayam Panchayat officials and later to the block and district officials, Ms. Philip petitioned the Chief Minister’s Cell. She said she was forced to knock on the Chief Minister’s office after reaching out to consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon because the officials claimed to be unaware of the 2019 Rules.

The Chief Minister’s Cell replied that it had sent a copy of the relevant government order to the Chettipalayam Panchayat officials after seeking an explanation.

Armed with the reply from the Cell when Ms. Philip reached out to the Chettipalayam Panchayat official she was told that though the Cell had sent the government order, it was not specific to her, said Mr. Kathirmathiyon.

This only went on to prove what he had been fighting for since the State government framed the Rules in 2019, he said.

After the government framed the Rules, the Directorate of Panchayats wrote to assistant directors in all districts in 2019 to inform panchayats. Sadly, they did not. The failure to communicate the Rules continued even after he pointed it out in January this year.

The result was that panchayats gave plan approval for only a year. This problems was prevalent in all panchayats in the district. Therefore, the fault squarely lay with the assistant directors, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

The Chettipalayam Panchayat officials said it was only now that they learnt about the 2019 Rules. They awaited a communication from the Assistant Director, Panchayats, in Coimbatore and henceforth would issue building plan approval with five-year validity.

As for the plans they had approved with one-year validity after the 2019 Rules were framed, the officials reiterated they awaited a communication from the Assistant Director, Panchayats.

Officials in the office of the Assistant Director, Panchayat, said they had already instructed all panchayats to grant approvals with five-year validity and not collect renewal fees.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said the confusion clearly showed that public continued to suffer at the hands of Panchayat officials despite efforts the State government had taken to provide relief.