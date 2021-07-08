Officials explore ways to increase footfall in Hogenakkal

Principal Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowment B.Chandra Mohan on Wednesday inspected Hogenakkal, the region’s predominant tourist spot. He was accompanied by Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, Sandeep Nanduri.

The visit sought to gauge the potential for intervention to augment the existing infrastructure in such a way that that tourist footfall could be increased, according to the district administration.

Among the proposals discussed included developing the forest department park, children’s park, enhancing walkers’ path, management of fishes in the aquarium, watch tower to view the five falls, adequate safety reinforcements to enable tourists to bathe in the cine falls.

In addition, the visiting team also sought to ascertain the possibilities for creating artificial bathing spaces by tapping water as a tourist attraction, according to the administration. Further, additional amenities including enhancing parking spaces, information boards etc were perused during the field visit. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini and Assistant Collector Chitra Vijayan were present.