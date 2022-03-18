Officials discuss measures to prevent forest fires in the Nilgiris 

District Collector S.P. Amrith chaired a meeting attended by officials from the Forest Department, Revenue Department and the local district administration recently to discuss measures to prevent forest fires in the district.

In a statement, the district administration stated that the number of fires in forest areas increased each year during summer. The primary cause of the fires was human activity — people disposing of smoldering cigarette butts in areas where there was a buildup of biomass, and by grazers who intentionally set fire to grasslands to promote growth of green fodder during the next spell of rain. Another cause of forest fires was private land owners burning dried flora attempting to clear their lands, the district administration said.

The district administration warned residents and tourists against cooking meals by the side of the road and near reserve forests. They said forest fires caused incalculable loss to biodiversity and lead to the deaths of wildlife, while also posing a risk to the safety of people living near forest boundaries.

People who noticed forest fires or people trespassing into reserve forests had been told to contact the Forest Department at 0423-2444083 or by contacting the district administration’s helpline number – 1077. The department also warned trespassers and people responsible for setting fires that they would be booked under sections of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act of 1882. The meeting was attended by the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, Ashish Rawat, District Forest Officers (Nilgiris and Gudalur divisions), Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram and Kommu Omkaram as well as Revenue Department officials.

Following reports of a forest fire in Mulloor near Kunjapannai, the officials stated that the fire was started in a private patta land and not inside a forest. They said the situation was being monitored and that the fire had not spread to a reserve forest as yet.