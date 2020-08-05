Officials come to the rescue of two stranded persons

Officials from Avinashi Town Panchayat came to the rescue of a man and a woman who were stranded at Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

Sanitary Inspector V. Karuppasamy from Avinashi Town Panchayat received information that a woman was stranded at Avinashi Bus Terminus on Tuesday. The 26-year-old woman allegedly attempted to reach Tiruchi by foot as no transport services were available due to lockdown.

Mr. Karuppasamy said that she was found to be mentally challenged, following which he and other officials from the Revenue Department made her stay at a home for the mentally challenged in Thirumuruganpoondi.

Mr. Karuppasamy said that another man named Sarathkumar, 40, who wanted to reach his residence in Dharmapuri district, was also found at the bus terminus. The man allegedly went to Goa in July to work as a driver and tried to come back after he was unemployed, the Sanitary Inspector said. Mr. Karuppasamy said that he arranged for a truck which was on its way to Dharmapuri for the man to reach his residence.