Officials asked to conduct joint raids to check for sale of drugs

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has asked the departments of police, health and food safety to carry out joint raids to check for the sale of drugs across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate on the steps being taken to prevent the sale of drugs and other banned substances. He stressed joint raids by officials and asked them to focus on shops located near schools and colleges. “If violations are found, apart from imposing fines, the shop should be sealed and action taken against the persons involved,” Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara cautioned.

The Collector called upon local bodies to monitor and check for sale of banned substances in their area and initiate action if they receive any complaints. Also, persons selling drugs and psychotropic drugs through e-commerce should be identified and reported to the cyber crime police, he said. He wanted the departments concerned to monitor the public during temple festivals, at bus stands and at market places and ensure no untoward incidents take place.

Public can lodge complaints to the district administration at the toll free number 10581 and WhatsApp number 94429-00373. These phone numbers should be advertised and also kept in public places for the public to know, he added.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Ramakrishnasamy and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.