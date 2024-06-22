ADVERTISEMENT

Officials asked to conduct joint raids to check for sale of drugs

Published - June 22, 2024 07:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara held a meeting with officials on the steps being taken to prevent sale of drugs in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has asked the departments of police, health and food safety to carry out joint raids to check for the sale of drugs across the district.

The Collector on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate on the steps being taken to prevent the sale of drugs and other banned substances.  He stressed joint raids by officials and asked them to focus on shops located near schools and colleges. “If violations are found, apart from imposing fines, the shop should be sealed and action taken against the persons involved,” Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara cautioned.

The Collector called upon local bodies to monitor and check for sale of banned substances in their area and initiate action if they receive any complaints. Also, persons selling drugs and psychotropic drugs through e-commerce should be identified and reported to the cyber crime police, he said. He wanted the departments concerned to monitor the public during temple festivals, at bus stands and at market places and ensure no untoward incidents take place.

Public can lodge complaints to the district administration at the toll free number 10581 and WhatsApp number 94429-00373. These phone numbers should be advertised and also kept in public places for the public to know, he added.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Ramakrishnasamy and other officials were present.

