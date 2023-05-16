ADVERTISEMENT

Official team inspects Avinashi Road flyover works in Coimbatore

May 16, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Construction and Maintenance circle, Salem, of the Highways Department inspected Avinashi Road flyover works in Coimbatore city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

As part of an internal audit, a team of officials from the Highways Department inspected works related to the 10-km Avinashi Road elevated flyover here from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam.

The audit started on May 10 and concluded on May 16. After an office review on Tuesday, the team, led by M. Panneer Selvam, Superintending Engineer of Construction and Maintenance circle, Salem, observed pile load test, which is the 13th test for the project, conducted at a pillar constructed for the flyover near Nava India. They also visited the casting yard. “Nearly 45 % of the works are over for the 10-km flyover. Of the 305 pillars to be constructed for the main carriageway, 293 have been completed, and 111 of the 304 super structures are also ready. Of the eight ramps planned, works are progressing for four.

The ₹1,157.4-crore work is expected to be completed next year. “Land acquisition details will be published in the gazette soon. The district administration is preparing the rates for acquisition of land. Apart from the area needed for construction of ramps, in some places, the main service road also needs space for widening. After the land acquisition, electric lines should be shifted. ,” an official of the Highways Department here said.

Land acquisition is critical for completion of the ramp works too, the official said.

