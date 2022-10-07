Idamalayar dam | Official talks on with Kerala over completion of works, says T.N. Minister Saminathan

He lauded the PAP scheme and the contour canal as an engineering marvel and added that a memorial will be built in memory of those who lost their lives during the dam construction work

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 07, 2022 13:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Idamalayar dam. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Talks are on between the officials of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the status of completion of the Idamalayar dam so that Tamil Nadu could proceed with Anamalaiaru, Nallaru, Neeraru, Pandiaru and Punnampuzha schemes, said M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Public Relations at Pollachi on Friday.

He was speaking at a function organised to pay floral tributes to the architects of the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project (PAP) namely V.K. Palanisamy Gounder, C. Subramanian, Pollachi N. Mahalingam and Dr. K.L. Rao to commemorate the foundation stone laying ceremony of PAP on October 7, 1961.

Also Read
Include Kamaraj's name in invitation to celebrate Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Scheme: Vasan

The Minister said during a recent visit to Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister presented a memorandum to the Kerala Chief Minister pressing for speedy completion of Idamalayar dam, so that Tamil Nadu, as per the agreement, could proceed with the construction of Anamalaiaru, Nallaru and Neeraru and also the Pandiaru and Punnampuzha schemes to augment the water yield in Lower Bhavani Project. Next will the Ministers level talks and then followed up by the Chief Minister level talks.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded the PAP scheme and the contour canal as an engineering marvel and added that a memorial will be built in memory of those who lost their lives during the dam construction work. He also added that Chief Engineer’s office complex and the first and second floors of the building will be named after C. Subramanian, V.K. Palanisamy Gounder and N. Mahalingam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
water rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app