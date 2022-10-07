Official talks on with Kerala: M.P. Saminathan

The Hindu Bureau October 07, 2022 12:56 IST

He lauded the PAP scheme and the contour canal as an engineering marvel and added that a memorial will be built in memory of those who lost their lives during the dam construction work

Two shutters of the Idamalayar dam under KSEB was opened on August 9 to let out excess water. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Talks are on between the officials of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the status of completion of the Idamalayar dam so that Tamil Nadu could proceed with Anamalaiaru, Nallaru, Neeraru, Pandiaru and Punnampuzha schemes, said M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Public Relations at Pollachi on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised to pay floral tributes to the architects of the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project (PAP) namely V.K. Palanisamy Gounder, C. Subramanian, Pollachi N. Mahalingam and Dr. K.L. Rao to commemorate the foundation stone laying ceremony of PAP on October 7, 1961. The Minister said that during a recent visit to Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister presented a memorandum to the Kerala Chief Minister pressing for speedy completion of Idamalayar dam, so that Tamil Nadu, as per the agreement, could proceed with the construction of Anamalaiaru, Nallaru and Neeraru and also the Pandiaru and Punnampuzha schemes to augment the water yield in Low Bhavani Project. Next will the Ministers level talks and then followed up by the Chief Minister level talks. He lauded the PAP scheme and the contour canal as an engineering marvel and added that a memorial will be built in memory of those who lost their lives during the dam construction work. He also added that Chief Engineer’s office complex and the first and second floors of the building will be named after C. Subramanian, V.K. Palanisamy Gounder and N. Mahalingam.



