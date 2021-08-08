Official relieved of duty

The district administration relieved District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer V. Jayanthi from duty following an order from the Commissioner of Adi Dravidar Welfare on Friday. Officials privy to the development said on Saturday that the officer was relieved from duty due to her performance. The officials also denied rumours speculating on the circumstances that led to the relieving of Ms. Jayanthi from duty and added that a new Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer was yet to be appointed for the district.