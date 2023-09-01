September 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an official attached to Suleeswaranpatti town panchayat near Pollachi in Coimbatore district for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a man for issuing building plan approval.

N. Nataraj (45), who was working as meter reader of the town panchayat, was arrested by the DVAC sleuths on Thursday evening.

According to the Vigilance, R. Hariharan (43) of Maniamman Street at Suleeswaranpatti demolished his 1,200 sq.ft old house and approached the town panchayat for the approval of building plan for a new house on August 23.

Mr. Hariharan made online payment of ₹11,850 towards the Manual Workers General Welfare Fund, which is paid to the government for building plan approval, and produced the receipts before Nataraj, who was handling plan approval, on August 30.

Nataraj further directed Mr. Hariharan to pay ₹10,450 as fee to the town panchayat for the approval and ₹5,000 as bribe to him. Mr. Hariharan explained his financial condition and pleaded to the officer to reduce the bribe. However, Nataraj stood firm, demanding a total of ₹ 15,000.

Though Mr. Hariharan approached the officer with ₹10,450 the same day, Nataraj told him that the approval would be given only if he paid ₹15,000. The officer asked the applicant to give him the bribe amount on August 31.

Mr. Hariharan lodged a complaint with the DVAC on August 31, based on which a case was registered. As per instructions of DVAC officials, Mr. Hariharan went to the town panchayat office on August 31 evening. Nataraj asked Mr. Hariharan to give the bribe to S. Sasikala, a contract employee at the office.

As Sasikala collected the bribe amount from Mr. Hariharan, DVAC sleuths caught her. The woman confessed to the DVAC officials that she collected the bribe for Nataraj who was arrested. He was produced before a court on Friday and was sent to judicial remand.

