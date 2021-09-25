Official machinery told to gear up to face monsoon

With the North-East Monsoon expected to set in next month, the district administration has asked all the departments to take necessary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

Collector H. Krishnanunni chaired a meeting with heads of the departments at the Collectorate here on Friday during which steps that need to be taken to face the monsoon were discussed.

The Collector said that encroachments on waterways need to be removed, besides desilting of major drains and carrying out repair works in check dams, if needed. He asked the executive engineers of the Water Resources Department to inspect the bunds of water bodies and take steps to ensure there was no breach during flooding. Also, officials should ensure that sluices of dams, lakes and water bodies were working properly, he added.

Mr. Krishnanunni asked officials to keep sufficient stock of sand bags, casuarinas tree logs, medicines, and ration items for emergency needs. Also, doctors should work as teams during the monsoon while chlorine mixed with water should be supplied to the people. He asked officials to keep camps ready, carry out repair works on village roads and highways and remove damaged trees. Problems related to the disaster should be immediately informed to the district administration at 1077 or 0424-220211, he added.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was asked to be alert during the monsoon and ensure that workers attend emergency works round-the-clock. Contact details of tahsildars should be disseminated to the public so that disaster-related information was passed on by volunteers and the public to the officials for swift action, he added.

Pratik Tayal, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Ahem J. Singh, Assistant Collector (Training), Balaji, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Revenue Divisional Officers P. Premalatha (Erode) and Palanidevi (Gobichettipalayam), and Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram participated.