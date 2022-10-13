Official languages cannot be termed ‘national’, all must be treated equally, says DMK MP Kanimozhi

‘Tamil is not just a language but an identity and a matter of self-respect that connects us with ourselves and our leaders’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 13, 2022 00:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming certain official languages as ‘national’ cannot be accepted by all people, so the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and of other States opposed the suggestion of a parliamentary committee that Hindi be used as the medium of instruction for higher education across the country, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Youth Leadership Summit 2022 organised by ICT Academy at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here, she said, “All languages in the country must be given an equal status, but valuing some of them more and deeming some official languages to be ‘national’ cannot be accepted by people. So, it was not only the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister but also those of many other States raised their voice against it.”

Ms. Kanimozhi said Tamil is not just a language but an identity and a matter of self-respect that “connects us with ourselves and our leaders. Nobody can impose any other language [on us]. Nothing should touch our identity.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked students to develop communication skills and reinvent and “re-understand” what the world was telling them by listening keenly. She also urged them to strive for an inclusive world where “it is everyone’s right to opine, debate and develop”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram; chairperson and managing trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions S. Malarvizhi; trustee K. Adithya, ICT Academy CEO Hari Balachandran; J. Janet, principal, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology; Singer Dhee; and several others took part at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Tamil
language
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app