Official inspects roads

COIMBATORE Director of Highways Research Station, Chennai, D. Gothandaraman inspected on-going projects here pertaining to construction and maintenance wing, National Highways wing, rural roads wing, and projects wing of the Highways Department recently. He saw construction of Avinashi road flyover and Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover apart from road works. He instructed the officials here to complete the projects on time and follow the quality control measures stringently, according to an official.