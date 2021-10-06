Official inspects flood-hit areas in Pallipalayam

Namakkal

06 October 2021 23:51 IST

He was apprised of district’s Northeast monsoon preparedness

The District Monitoring Officer and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Dayanand Kataria, inspected the flood-hit areas in Pallipalayam municipality and Alampalayam Town Panchayat here on Tuesday evening.

Both these areas received heavy rain on October 1, which led to flooding in Pallipalayam bus stand, Sathya Nagar and a few other areas in the local bodies.

Accompanied by District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Mr. Kataria visited the photograph exhibition at the Pallipalayam municipality office.

Photographs showing flood-hit areas, extent of damages and the immediate action taken by the district administration were on display at the exhibition.

Mr. Kataria inspected the restoration works under way in a drainage channel at Sathya Nagar in Alampalayam town panchayat and the desilted drainage channels in Pallipalayam bus stand area.

Officials explained the steps taken by the local bodies and the district administration to face the Northeast monsoon.

District Revenue Officer Durgamoorthy, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency S. Vadivel, zonal engineers from highways department, revenue officials and local body officials were present.