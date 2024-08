Director of the Highways Research Station in Chennai, M. Saravanan, inspected construction of Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore on Friday, August 9, 2024.

A press release from the Highways Department said 72% of the construction works were completed for the 10.1 km flyover from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam. The total project cost is ₹1,621.30 crore. Mr. Saravanan inspected the down ramp work near the airport junction and the main carriageway work at Thennampalayam, the release said.

