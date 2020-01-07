Official caught playing game on cell phone

A Government official was photographed while playing card game on his cell phone while he was taking part in the grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday.

The photograph shot from behind showed the official glued to his cell phone playing a card game.

It was reportedly taken by one of the petitioners who was in the meeting hall where Collector and officials of various departments were seated for receiving petitions.

The Collector had taken part in the grievances redress meeting after the swearing in ceremony of persons who were elected in the local body elections.

The photo was widely circulated on social media with footnotes criticising the official.

Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu that he has issued instructions to identify the official. Appropriate action would be taken against the official, he said.