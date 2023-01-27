Official apathy alleged in dumping of waste at Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore

January 27, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Dumping and unscientific management of garbage at the Maruthamalai foothills by the Somaiyampalayam panchayat continue to be a threat to the wildlife and people who live in the locality. A fire reported at the open dumping site on Thursday covered the entire area with noxious smoke. The flames were not put out till Friday morning.

A herd of elephants, which was supposed to move from the Maruthamalai side to the Boluvampatti Valley, could not continue their journey due to the fire, according to nature enthusiasts from the locality. They also allege apathy by officials from the panchayat and the Revenue Department in finding alternative methods in collecting and processing waste from the panchayat.

P. Shanmugasundaram from the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust said multiple representations had been made to authorities including Coimbatore District Collector to stop the unscientific management of garbage dumping at the foothills.

“Wild animals including elephants, deer and wild boars come to the open landfill close to the forest boundary looking for food. Chances are high for them to eat dangerous substances and accidentally ingest plastic materials,” he said. There have been incidents wherein plastic materials were found in elephant dung piles in the area.

R. Santhakumar, founder of the ‘Aaniver Organisation’, said the panchayat had promised to resolve the issue following complaints from various quarters. “However, it is yet to erect a compound wall around the dumping site or stop the practice there”, he said.

The organisation had also petitioned Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, the Collector and District Forest Officer on the issue a year ago.

Locals also suspect that the panchayat employees themselves set the garbage on fire as they do not have any other option to dispose of the waste.

A Forest Department official said waste dumping had already been brought to the attention of the Collector, too. The official added that the Maruthamalai foothills areas were significant in terms of elephant conservation as they linked the Thadagam Valley and the Boluvampatti Valley.