Coimbatore

Office to be shifted

The office of the Assistant Engineer/town/south/periyanaikenpalayam will be shifted from 61/1A, Samuraj Nagar, Narasimhanaikenpalayam post to Tangedco office, 377/1A, Jothi Colony, Narasimhanaikenpalayam post from May 30 for administrative reasons, according to an official press release.

Awareness camp

Ntaional Child Labour Project and students of Bharathiar University Social Work Department conducted an awareness programme recently for scheduled tribe people in Kallar on the importance of education for children.


