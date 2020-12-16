Office shifted

The Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Customs Preventive Unit, Coimbatore has shifted to Nethaji Nagar on Nanjundapuram Road here.

According to a press release, the office was earlier functioning out of GST Bhavan, Race Course,

Rajesh Sodhi, Principal Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise inaugurated the new office and D. Anil, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Trichy, participated in the function held at the new office.