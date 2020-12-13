Office-bearers elected

Jayakumar Ramdass, director of Mahendra Pumps, has been elected president of The Coimbatore Management Association for 2020-2021.

The other office-bearers of the association elected at its annual meeting recently are:

R. Varadarajan, whole-time Director of Rajshree Sugars and K. Ravi, Chief Financial Officer of Roots Industries (vice-presidents), Nithyanandan, a management consultant (secretary), and N. Raveendran, senior general manager - IT, Sakthi Finance (treasurer)

Expo

The Tribal Fellowship for Livelihood Resources (TPFLR), an organisation formed for the welfare of tribal people living in the forests and hills of Tamil Nadu, has its general council meeting here on Saturday and Sunday (December 12 and 13).

An exhibition-cum-sale of tribal agricultural products was also organised.