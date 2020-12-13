Office-bearers elected

Jayakumar Ramdass, director of Mahendra Pumps, has been elected president of The Coimbatore Management Association for 2020-2021.
The other office-bearers of the association elected at its annual meeting recently are:
R. Varadarajan, whole-time Director of Rajshree Sugars and K. Ravi, Chief Financial Officer of Roots Industries (vice-presidents), Nithyanandan, a management consultant (secretary), and N. Raveendran, senior general manager - IT, Sakthi Finance (treasurer)
Expo
The Tribal Fellowship for Livelihood Resources (TPFLR), an organisation formed for the welfare of tribal people living in the forests and hills of Tamil Nadu, has its general council meeting here on Saturday and Sunday (December 12 and 13).
An exhibition-cum-sale of tribal agricultural products was also organised.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath