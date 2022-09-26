Office bearers elected of TN Electricity Consumers Association

N. Pradeep, Managing Director of Veni Lakshmi Mills has been elected president of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association for 2022-23 at its annual meeting. R. Saravanan, Managing Director of Sandfit Foundries, and K. Premanathan, Managing Director of Anand Engineering Products, are the vice presidents.

Arun Arunachalam, Managing Director of Aruna Alloys, is the Secretary, and L. Santhosh, Managing Partner of Santhosh Spinning Mills, is the Treasurer.

Musicial tribute to S.P. Balasubrahmaniyam

Siruthuli organised a musical tribute Anjali Anjali…. Isaiyanjali” here on Sunday on the second death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan S.P. Balasubrahmaniyam.

The event was held at SPB Vanam, the place dedicated to the singer in Pachapalayam where 74 saplings of 14 varieties of trees, were planted. The wood of some of these tree varieties are used to make musical instruments.