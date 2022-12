December 01, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Advertising Club has elected the following office-bearers for the year 2022-23: K. Rajesh Nair of Malayala Manorama (president), RLN Shivakumar of The Hindu (president elect), Jai Krishnaa of Ideas Advertising (vice-president), Dr. P. Sadhasivam, Director of GRG School of Management Studies (secretary) and Prabhakaran of Pranavam and Pranavam Advertising (treasurer).